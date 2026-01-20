Quiz! Can you name the players with the most goals and assists in Champions League history?

Are you in the mood for a Champions League quiz?
The Champions League returns this week which means the planet's best players will be back in action for the climax of the League phase before we hit the business end of the competition.
And what better time for a quiz - as we want you to name the biggest goal threats in Champions League history. Not just goalscorers, but providers, as we ask you to name the players with the most combined goals and assists since the competition was rebranded for the 1992/93 season. We're after the top 80 players and you have ten minutes on the clock to name each and every one...
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
