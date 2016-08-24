When is the Champions League group stage draw, and at what time is it?

Europe's elite club competition is back – only this year it features some unlikely lads from the Premier League.

Leicester go straight into Pot One (see below for other Pot One teams) after winning England's top division last season, while Tottenham return to the competition for the first time since 2010/11 and may face some of the big boys thanks to their place in Pot Three.

Arsenal go into Pot Two, while Manchester City have joined them after beating Steaua Bucharest 6-0 on aggregate in the play-offs.

The group stage draw will take place in Monaco at 5pm BST on this coming Thursday, August 25.

Meanwhile, all the clubs will be duking it out to secure a place in the final to be held on Saturday, June 3 at the National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff (otherwise known as the Principality Stadium, or better yet the Millennium Stadium).

Confirmed Pot teams

Pot One: Real Madrid (ESP, holders), Barcelona (ESP), Leicester City (ENG), Bayern Munich (GER), Juventus (ITA), Benfica (POR), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), CSKA (RUS)

Pot Two: Atletico Madrid (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Arsenal (ENG), Manchester City (ENG), Sevilla (ESP), Napoli (ITA), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Porto (POR)

Pot Three: Basel (SWI), Tottenham (ENG), Dynamo Kiev (UKR), Lyon (FRA), PSV (NED), Sporting (POR), Club Brugge (BEL), Borussia Monchengladbach (GER)

Pot Four: Besiktas (TUR), Ludogorets (BUL), Celtic (SCO), Legia Warsaw (POL), Monaco (FRA), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), FC Copenhagen (DEN), FC Rostov (RUS)

Who can play who?

No team can play a club from their own league at this stage. Following a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee, Ukrainian and Russian teams can't be drawn against each other either. Probably for the best, that.

Play-off second-legs

Tuesday

Viktoria Plzen 2-4agg Ludogorets

Hapoel Beer Sheva 4-5agg Celtic

Legia Warsaw 3-1agg Dundalk

3-1agg Dundalk Roma 1-4agg Porto

Monaco 3-1agg Villarreal

Wednesday

APOEL 2-1agg FC Copenhagen

2-1agg FC Copenhagen Salzburg 2-3agg (AET) Dinamo Zagreb

Manchester City 6-0agg Steaua Bucharest

6-0agg Steaua Bucharest FC Rostov 5-2agg Ajax

5-2agg Ajax Borussia Monchengladbach 9-2agg Young Boys

Matchday dates

September 13–14, 2016: Group stage, matchday one

September 27–28, 2016: Group stage, matchday two

October 18–19, 2016: Group stage, matchday three

November 01–02, 2016: Group stage, matchday four

November 22–23, 2016: Group stage, matchday five

December 6–7, 2016: Group stage, matchday six

February 14–15 and 21–22, 2017: Round of 16, first leg

March 7–8 and 14–15, 2017: Round of 16, second leg

April 11–12, 2017: Quarter-finals, first leg

April 18–19, 2017: Quarter-finals, second leg

May 2–3, 2017: Semi-finals, first leg

May 9–10, 2017: Semi-finals, second leg

June 3, 2017: Final (Cardiff)

