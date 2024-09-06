Which football team do Oasis support?

Oasis are making headlines with their comeback tour and the two main proponents of the band are big football followers.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher front the band that soundtracked the 90s and 00s for many, so naturally fans were delighted when the siblings put their differences aside to announce the reunion. Fans were decidedly less delighted after waiting in an online queue all day, only to be told that ticket prices had more than doubled to an eye-watering £350 in some cases.

So the band should have plenty in the coffers to afford their match tickets. But who do Oasis support?

Anyone who’s followed the band for a moment, and even those who haven’t, will be well aware of Liam and Noel’s strong affiliation with Premier League champions Manchester City.

But they aren’t just here for the good times; the pair were sporting City tops back in the 90s, when the club were in freefall down the English pyramid, with seemingly little route to the riches at the summit of the Premier League.

Liam’s support tends to be more distant these days, tweeting from afar in a sometimes cryptic language about the many successes of the Blues. The opposite is true of Noel, who is regularly pictured at games, both home and away, and manages to find himself in the middle of any dressing room or pitch when there’s something to celebrate. At present, that’s a very common occurrence.

The band’s comeback tour was even rumoured to be heading to the Etihad Stadium, where Liam performed a solo show a few years ago, before Heaton Park was announced as the venue.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now the pair have made up, maybe they’ll get to a game together? Just make sure someone’s in the middle for when it boots off about Guardiola’s subs.

More Manchester City stories

Manchester City given Premier League fixture headache thanks to Manchester United

The Ultimate Manchester City quiz