Manchester City given Premier League fixture headache thanks to Manchester United

Manchester City have been dealt a huge fixture headache as they prepare for two games in just three days.

The Sky Blues are due to take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday 22 September before hosting Watford in the Carabao Cup third round just two days later on Tuesday 24 September. Pep Guardiola's side will have no choice but to not train between the two fixtures as concerns over player welfare.

Changes to the UEFA Champions League and Europa League have resulted in the latest scheduling mishap, given City would not have been able to play the game one day later on Wednesday 25 September.

Crosstown rivals Manchester United are due to play FC Twente at Old Trafford in Europe's secondary club competition that same evening, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that UEFA were 'unwilling to move that game' and Greater Manchester Police were reluctant for two matches to be played on the same night.

The last time they both played at home on the same day was back in October 2015 as City beat Crystal Palace 5-1 in the fourth round of the League Cup, while United were knocked out of the competition on penalties by Middlesbrough after a 0-0 draw in regular time at Old Trafford.

City boss Guardiola has in the past expressed his discomfort over the reoccurring scheduling demands that affect his side, admitting it is unacceptable that so much is being asked of his players on a regular basis.

"It's unacceptable," Guardiola said after his side beat Chelsea 1-0 back in April. "It's really unacceptable. Coventry, United and Chelsea don't play in the week, [but] they let us play today. Next week, on Friday it would be better.

"Instead of Saturday, put it on Friday to let us have a recovery. It's impossible, for the health of the players! It's not normal. Honestly, it's not normal. We didn't have the courage to tell you, to FIFA we shut up, but it's not possible. It's unacceptable - 120 minutes.

"All of you are football players. The emotion against Madrid, the quarter-final, we lose and everything. So honestly, I know this country, it is special for many things but it is for the health of the players. I don't understand how we survived today."

