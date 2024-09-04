Manchester City given Premier League fixture headache thanks to Manchester United

By
published

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola isn't going to like this one at all...

Manchester City have their local rivals Manchester United to blame for their latest fixture pile up
Manchester City have their local rivals Manchester United to blame for their latest fixture pile up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City have been dealt a huge fixture headache as they prepare for two games in just three days.

The Sky Blues are due to take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday 22 September before hosting Watford in the Carabao Cup third round just two days later on Tuesday 24 September. Pep Guardiola's side will have no choice but to not train between the two fixtures as concerns over player welfare.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.