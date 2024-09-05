The Ultimate Manchester City quiz
Can you ace our Ultimate Manchester City quiz? Let's see how well you know the Etihad giants
We’ve got the football quiz for you, today. Get ready for FourFourTwo’s ultimate Manchester City quiz.
Manchester City have carved out their place in football history of late, with record-breaking runs and European glory. But the roots of the Citizens run deep and we’re here to test you.
Can you show the kind of passion that Pep himself would adore? Let’s find out.
MORE QUIZZES Premier League quizzes
40 questions coming up on the rich legacy of Manchester City Football Club. Don’t worry, there’s no rush and no time limit.
This quiz spans the club’s full spectrum, too. We’re not just going to focus on the club’s current golden era but circle back to where it all began.
Help is at hand, too. Sign into Kwizly and use the hint button, as many times as necessary, to eliminate one of the four options.
Challenge your friends and share your score @FourFourTwo. Ready? Let’s go!
Quiz! Can you name the 26 clubs that have beaten Pep Guardiola's Manchester City?
Quiz! Who did Oasis star Noel Gallagher say this about?
Quiz! Can you name every single scorer in Manchester City's treble-winning season?
Quiz! Can you name Pep Guardiola's 50 most-used players?
Quiz! Can you name every club that Erling Haaland has scored against this season?
Quiz! Can you name whether these 20 player played for Man City, Man United or neither?
