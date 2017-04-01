Who is Liverpool’s greatest ever No.7? We decide... (and then you can too)

5. Steve McManaman

1990-99

McManaman is still heralded for his skill and achievements, which included an FA Cup and a League Cup

The Liverpool of the mid-1990s are largely remembered for their 'Spice Boys' moniker and infamous white suits at Wembley. McManaman was a key member of that team, but it's unfair to ignore the fact that he was an excellent player for the Reds.

A graduate from the Liverpool academy, McManaman signed as a full professional in 1990 and made his debut against Sheffield United in December that year. The Liverpool side of which he became an integral part failed to win the league title during his time at the club, but the Kirkdale lad is still heralded for his skill and achievements, which included an FA Cup and a League Cup.

His best years came away from Anfield, however. Snapped up by Real Madrid in 1999, McManaman went on to win two league titles and two Champions Leagues in the Spanish capital, becoming the first Englishman to triumph in the competition with a non-English club.

Despite a relative lack of trophies during his time on Merseyside, McManaman is still one of the greatest No.7s to have graced the Anfield turf.

4. Peter Beardsley

1987-91

The England international netted a total of 59 goals during his four years in the red half of Merseyside

Beardsley inherited the No.7 shirt from Kenny Dalglish, who was by then transitioning into his player-manager role after arriving at the club from Newcastle. The intelligent forward shared many characteristics with his predecessor, but he would ultimately do something completely unheard of by heading across Stanley Park to join rivals Everton in 1991.

Before that controversial move, Beardsley helped the Liverpool factory to continue collecting trophies, starring in the title triumphs of 1988 and 1990, as well as winning the FA Cup in 1989.

The England international netted 59 goals during his four years in the red half of Merseyside, and at one point heped form Dalglish's terrifying front three of him, Ian Rush and John Aldridge. Opposition defences didn't know what had hit them.

3. Luis Suarez

2011-14

Suarez struck 82 goals in a Liverpool shirt, including 31 in 33 Premier League appearances in 2013/14

The Uruguayan’s three-and-a-half seasons at Liverpool were laced with an extraordinary mix of controversy, meltdowns and utter brilliance. Arriving alongside Andy Carroll to little fanfare in January 2012, Suarez took a while to find his feet as he slowly adjusted to English football.

It's startling now to recall his initial profligacy in front of goal, but Suarez really was guilty of missing a number of quality chances in his early days at the Premier League. By the time he left for Barcelona in 2014, though, there was no doubting his world-class talent - both inside the penalty area and out of it.

Suarez struck 82 goals in a Liverpool shirt, including 31 in 33 Premier League appearances in 2013/14, a haul which almost brought the Reds their first title since 1990. But while he received plenty of plaudits for his superb contributions on the field, there were also numerous moments of controversy - most notably a racism row with Patrice Evra and a bite on Branislav Ivanovic.

Nevertheless, Suarez remains adored by Liverpool fans, whose only regret is that they were unable to win the championship with such an incredible striker on their books.

2. Kevin Keegan

1971-77

When the wonderful ride ended six years later, Keegan could boast three league titles, a European Cup, an FA Cup and two UEFA Cups

Before King Kenny, there was King Kevin. Dalglish was actually acquired to replace Keegan in the summer of 1977, when Mighty Mouse departed Anfield to join German outfit Hamburg.

Keegan had first arrived at Liverpool as an inexperienced 20-year-old whose three seasons as a professional had all been spent at Fourth Division Scunthorpe. Signed by Bill Shankly, he went on to blossom into one of the biggest stars of the decade, never looking back after scoring 12 minutes into his debut against Nottingham Forest.

When the wonderful ride ended six years later, Keegan could boast three league titles, a European Cup, an FA Cup and two UEFA Cups. He scored 100 goals in his 323 appearances for the Reds, and will forever be regarded as one of their greatest ever players.

1. Kenny Dalglish

1977-90 (player); 1985-91, 2011-12 (manager)

He found the net 169 times in 502 appearances, but the tricky, skilful and inventive Scot was always so much more than a goalscorer

There's no better way to describe Kenny Dalglish than as simply the best player in Liverpool's long and distinguished history. He later managed the club across two spells, winning a total of six major trophies during his time in the dugout.

It was as a player that he made the biggest impact, though, claiming six league winner's medals and three European Cups, as well as an FA Cup and four League Cups. He found the net 169 times in 502 appearances, but the tricky, skilful and inventive Scot was always so much more than a goalscorer.

Steven Gerrard was the Reds' greatest player in the Premier League era, but Dalglish's honours list and outstanding ability make him a clear No.1 overall.

Honourable (and not so honourable) mentions:

Vladimir Smicer – 1999-2005

He certainly doesn’t belong in the company of the luminaries above, but he did score in that memorable Champions League final and again in the penalty shoot-out, in what would prove to be his final game for the club.

Harry Kewell – 2003-2007

Moments of sublime brilliance, such as his star turn in the FA Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea in 2006, were all too often overshadowed by the Aussie’s time on the treatment table.

John Aldridge - 1987-1989

Signed as a replacement for Rush, Aldridge scored a total of 63 goals in 104 Liverpool appearances before departing for Real Sociedad in 1989.

James Milner – 2015-present

Arrived as a potential midfield replacement for Steven Gerrard, so no one would have foreseen his success at left-back under Jurgen Klopp. Winning honours with Liverpool could push him higher up this list.

