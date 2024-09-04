Why Brazil's slump is threatening their World Cup qualification

Brazil could be on the verge of the unthinkable

Brazil are undoubtedly the most famous footballing nation in the world, with Joga Bonito birthing some of the game's most captivating and iconic players over the past century.

With five World Cups to their name, Brazil have dominated the international stage, which makes their current slump in form one of the biggest footballing shocks in recent times.

So how did a country that prides itself on football find itself on the brink of World Cup exile just two decades after reaching the pinnacle for the fifth time?

Gilberto Silva celebrates Brazil's World Cup win in 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil stand on the brink of disaster

An underwhelming Copa America quarter-final exit at the hands of Uruguay came as a surprise to many, with a star-studded squad limping through the group stage before a toothless performance saw them eliminated, although this was just the highlight of what had been a poor year for the Selecao.

Alongside Argentina as the continent's main footballing powerhouse, Brazil's qualification to each World Cup is seen as a formality before the league phase even begins.

Two wins from two to get the current campaign underway suggested more of the same for Dorival Júnior.

Vinicius Jr carries the hopes of a nation on his back (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, four games later and Brazil now occupy the final qualification spot after a run of one draw and three defeats has seen them plummet to sixth spot, just two points above seventh-placed Paraguay.

Defeats to Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia surrounded a draw to Venezuela as the usual confidence of the Brazilian fans quickly descending into panic.

A tricky home game against and Ecuador side boasting Moises Caicedo and Piero Hincape is next up for the five-time world champions before a trip to Paraguay for a clash which could have huge implications for the qualification chances of both sides.

The three qualification games lost so far already constitutes as the teams second-highest tally of all time, despite having played only six of the 18 total games (The side lost six games on the way to the 2002, which they won).

Brazil have been an ever-present at World Cup tournaments ever since the inaugural 1930 competition. Failure to qualify would be seen as nothing short of a catastrophe.

Ronaldinho is one of the country's most famous players (Image credit: Alamy)

Things got so bad over the summer that footballing hero ronaldinho publicly states he would not be watching the national side at Copa America due to the downturn in performances.

“I’m not going watch a single game,” he told Brazilian YouTube channel Cartoloucos. “They lack everything. Grit, joy, good football.

“I’m going to abandon Brazil. Things aren’t going well. The team lacks grit, commitment, everything.

“This is it, guys. I’m done. This is a sad moment for everyone who likes Brazilian football.

“It’s hard to get excited to see the games. This might be one of the worst teams of recent years. There are no respected leaders, only a majority of mediocre players.

“I’ve followed football since I was a kid, long before I ever thought about becoming a player, and I’ve never seen a situation as bad as this. There is a lack of love for the shirt.

“There’s a lack of grit and the most important thing: good football. I repeat: our performances have been some of the worst I’ve ever seen. Shameful. For that reason, I declare I’m abandoning the team.

“I will not watch a single Copa America match and I won’t celebrate a single victory.”

