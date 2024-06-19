Why do Croatia fans wear water polo caps when watching football

Ever been watching a Croatia game and noticed some of their fans are wearing red and white checked water polo caps? It's a bizarre trend among their fans.

Many Croatians packed water polo caps in their suitcases before travelling to major tournaments – so, what’s the deal?

With their ear-protectors and free-hanging strings the hats don’t make for the most flattering look, even when sporting the country’s iconic red and white squares.

VIDEO Can France Cope Without Kylian Mbappe?

The trend began eight years ago at Euro 2016. It all started when defender Vedran Corluka – today an assistant on the coaching team – sustained a deep cut against Turkey that left him bleeding profusely from the head.



The wound later reopened in a group game with Czech Republic, leaving Corluka in a tricky situation. Thankfully quick-thinking physio Nderim Redzaj had a solution: grabbing a water polo cap adorned in the national colours and strapping it around the defender.



Corluka played the rest of the game with the unique garment on and started a long-running habit. As it happens, the Croatians are pretty handy when it comes to water polo.



Their men won Olympic gold in 2012 and are ranked fifth in the world; the women have reached back-to-back European Championship quarter-finals.

More Euro 2024 stories

This is how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world, while we have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.