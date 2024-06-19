Why do Croatia fans wear water polo caps when watching football

By
published

Eagle-eyed observers might have noticed a bizarre tradition among fans

Vedran Corluka of Croatia looks on during the UEFA EURO 2016 Group D match between Czech Republic and Croatia at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on June 17, 2016 in Saint-Etienne, France
The origin of water polo caps at Croatia games began with Vedran Corluka (Image credit: Future)

Ever been watching a Croatia game and noticed some of their fans are wearing red and white checked water polo caps? It's a bizarre trend among their fans.

Many Croatians packed water polo caps in their suitcases before travelling to major tournaments – so, what’s the deal?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Mountain