With Brendan Rodgers' Leicester future in doubt, did Manchester United manager link destabilise the Foxes?

Sunday's dismal defeat to Nottingham Forest was Leicester's 11th defeat of the season, but few others will have hurt as much as the one that finished their defence of the FA Cup.

So bad was the display that questions are now being asked over Brendan Rodgers' future at Leicester, despite last season's Wembley success.

It's an incredible reputational turnaround for a manager who was being linked with the vacant Manchester United job after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in late November.

And some are suggesting that those rumours may even have caused some of the dreadful performances we've seen from the Foxes recently. Could Rodgers' head have been turned by the prospect of the Old Trafford dugout, and has that caused problems in the dressing room?

FourFourTwo has gone back through Leicester's form this season to see if there could be any truth to the matter.

Since Solskjaer was relieved of his United duties on November 22, Leicester have played 13 games in all competitions. Their record has been mixed: five wins, three draws and five defeats.

While it's well below the standard we've come to expect from Leicester in recent years, it's not on its own the most desperate form in the world.

So we come to the important question: is it demonstrably worse than Leicester's form before the United-Rodgers rumours began?

In the 19 games of the season before Solskjaer was sacked (including the Community Shield), Leicester won eight, drew five and lost six.

It's certainly a bit better, but is it so much that you could point to late November as the turning point in the season?

Probably not. The four winless games immediately prior to Ole getting the old heave-ho don't help, nor do the defeats to West Ham, Arsenal and Chelsea, which rank among the worst Leicester displays this season and all came earlier than those news stories.

It might still be true that the stories linking Brendan Rodgers with Man United didn't help Leicester's season – but the bigger truth is that they've not been good all year.

