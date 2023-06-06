Japan Women's World Cup 2023 squad: most recent call ups

The Japan Women’s World Cup 2023 squad is beginning to take shape with Futoshi Ikeda having selected 24 players for two April friendlies against Denmark and Portugal. Japan will be heading to the Women’s World Cup looking to improve on their performance in 2019 where the former Champions had their worst performance in close to a decade. Having won in 2011 and finished second in 2015, they were knocked out at the Round of 16 stage in 2019.

Despite losing 4-0 to England in a friendly last year, Japan have had some good recent results. They only lost 1-0 to the USA as part of the SheBelieves Cup before beating Canada comprehensively 3-0, albeit with both sides being heavily rotated.

April brought a win over Portugal and a narrow loss to Denmark. Japan went 1-0 down to Portugal but goals from Yui Hasegawa and Mina Tanaka saw them come back to win 2-1. Unfortunately, a seventh-minute own goal from Moeka Minami put them behind against Denmark and this time they were unable to come back.

A big shift for the Japan national team in recent years have been the number of players coming across to Europe. Some of the WSL’s most exciting players are Japanese with Yui Hasegawa at Manchester City being the pick of the bunch. The 26-year-old was bought from West Ham to replace Keira Walsh, and despite playing as a 6 rather than a 10, she has excelled. Another technically accomplished midfielder to impress has been Fuka Nagano who arrived at Liverpool in January

One intriguing player who will be keen to make the squad, and potentially an impact in Australia and New Zealand, is Maika Hamano. The 18-year-old was signed by Chelsea after winning the Golden Ball for best player at the Under 20 World Cup. A loan to Hammarby has seen her score seven goals already this season, making an instant impression on Swedish domestic football. Capable of playing as a striker or a supporting forward, Hamano is definitely one to watch.

Japan are in World Cup Group C with Spain, Costa Rica and Zambia, their first World Cup fixture is against Zambia July 22 and below is their most recent 24-player team, ahead of announcing their final World Cup squad by July 9.

Japan Women's World Cup 2023 squad

Japan Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Most recent call ups

GK: Ayaka Yamashita (INAC Kobe Leonessa)

GK: Momoka Tanaka (Tokyo Verdy Beleza)

GK: Chika Hirao (Albirex Niigata)

DF: Risa Shimizu (West Ham)

DF: Moeka Minami (Roma)

DF: Saki Kumagai (Bayern Munich)

DF: Shiori Miyake (INAC Kobe Leonessa)

DF: Ruka Norimatsu (Omiya Ardija Ventus)

DF: Saori Takarada (Linköping)

DF: Kiko Seike (Urawa Reds)

DF: Miyabi Moriya (INAC Kobe Leonessa)

DF: Rion Ishikawa (Urawa Reds)

MF: Fuka Nagano (Liverpool)

MF: Hinata Miyazawa (MyNavi Sendai)

MF: Hiraku Naomoto (Urawa Reds)

MF: Jun Endo (Angel City)

MF: Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)

MF: Hina Sugita (Portland Thorns)

MF: Honoka Hayashi (West Ham)

MF: Aoba Fujino (Tokyo Verdy Beleza)

FW: Riko Ueki (Tokyo Verdy Beleza)

FW: Mana Iwabuchi (Tottenham)

FW: Mina Tanaka (INAC Kobe Leonessa)

FW: Maika Hamano (Hammarby)

Japan manager

Japan Women's World Cup squad 2023: Who is Japan manager?

Futoshi Ikeda is a former defender who has managed throughout the Japanese national team system. Previously a coach of their U17 and U20 women’s team, he became head coach of the senior team in 2021.

Japan Women's World Cup 2023 squad: When will the Japan squad be announced?

Japan are due to play a friendly against Panama in Japan on 14th July before they begin their group stage in New Zealand against Zambia on 22nd July. The WE League (the Japanese domestic league) finishes on 11th June, so Japan’s Women’s World Cup 2023 squad may be announced once that ends.

Japan Women's World Cup 2023 squad: How many players are Japan allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

The Japan Women’s World Cup squad will be made up of 23 players. Despite requests from some countries to extend the squad sizes, as was done with Men’s World Cup in Qatar, they will be limited to a smaller squad of just 23.