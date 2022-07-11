Best Nike football kits 2022: The best shirts from England, Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, PSG and more

Want to see the best Nike football kits 2022? You've come to the right place.

The American manufacturer are one of the biggest names in football, supplying the likes of Barcelona and PSG overseas, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham in the Premier League and the small matter of the England national side. Premier League kits, European Kits, Women's Euros 2022 kits and World Cup shirts are all beginning to drop – and Nike have their finger in each of those pies.

And that's without touching on retro shirts. There's a lot of history behind the Swoosh and the following shirts have just been added to a historic collection…

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Nike)

Inspired by the Manzanares river, which runs near the old ground, Vicente Calderon, Atletico Madrid have gone for a wavier stripe this time around.

There's no sponsor yet – though the women's kits are adorned with the Herbalife logo.

Atletico Madrid away shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Nike)

The away shirt for Atleti this season is a black effort with blue-purple accents – a throwback to retro tops of the 90s that had this kind of look.

Barcelona

Barcelona home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Nike)

The stripes are different! Barça add a navy blue to the blaugrana with this release, while there's a new sponsor in Spotify. This release has gone down extremely well online, while the gold is said to be referencing 30 years since the Olympic Games rocked up in the Catalan capital.

Barcelona away shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Nike)

Barcelona are celebrating 30 years since the Olympic Games rolled into town with their away shirt this season. The gold base – gold for medals, duh – has the city etched in a pattern over it. Look closely enough and you'll see the Olympic ring colours on the sleeves, too. Beautiful.

Chelsea

Chelsea home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Nike)

Said to be inspired by legendary manager Ted Drake, the new Blues shirt is a plainer effort than last season's Mod-like jersey but features a bright white/sky blue collar. The outline of the lion in the badge – which Drake made the west Londoners' icon – is prominent in that striking collar.

England

England women's Euro 2022 home shirt

(Image credit: England)

Inspired by diamonds, the England women's home shirt is simplistic but flash, with a pearlescent badge and a subtle all-over graphic. This is the top that the Lionesses are hoping football comes home in.

England women Euro 2022 away shirt

(Image credit: England)

A brighter shade of red than the England away shirt has ever been before. The Lionesses are breaking new ground and for the watershed year of 2022, this new away kit is truly unique in the history of English football.

France

France women Euro 2022 home shirt

(Image credit: Nike)

It's absolutely glorious, isn't it? The French have gone with a loud pattern for their home shirt that looks fantastic close up, while the colours are a lot brighter than recent Nike shirts. We love it.

France women Euro 2022 away shirt

(Image credit: Nike)

The Euro 2022 for Les Bleus pairs a clean white with a beautiful rose gold for something truly stunning. This is going to make a big statement when France arrive on our shores this summer.

Liverpool

Liverpool home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Liverpool)

A darker shirt for a new season. Liverpool wore their 2022/23 jackets for the Champions League final but this new top has been kept under wraps for next season. It's minimal, it's lush and it's going to be a fan favourite.

Netherlands

Netherlands women Euro 2022 home shirt

(Image credit: Nike)

Just because you know what you're getting from the Dutch, it doesn't make the results any less special. Still the nicest orange shirt in the history of football – sorry, Blackpool – the Netherlands women team are going to be wearing a traditional shade at the Euros, with the men set for a more yellowy effort in Qatar this winter.

Netherlands women Euro 2022 away shirt

(Image credit: Nike)

That's right: it's inspired by De Stijl. We can't believe that the Netherlands haven't gone with a Mondrian-inspired top before but we're in awe of it. We're just hoping that they pay tribute to Vincent van Gogh somehow for the World Cup later this year…

PSG

PSG home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Nike/PSG)

The Hechter stripe is back for PSG – but… it doesn't quite look right? That's because Nike have reversed the red and white on this one. This one is dividing opinion, alright.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur)

The new Tottenham Hotspur home shirt is another simplistic effort, with little fanfare. It has volt yellow in the collar though and a subtle yet intricate pattern interwoven.

