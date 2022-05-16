European football shirts 2022/23: Every shirt released so far from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Celtic, Rangers, Juventus, PSG and others

European football shirts for 2022/23 are steadily being released, as top sides including Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus look ahead to the new season already.

Some of the most iconic shirts in history have come from the continent, after all. Often, top Champions League sides offer a safe alternative shirt for you to get if you're not feeling your club's own attire, too.

Here's what's been released so far…

AC Milan

AC Milan home shirt 2022/23

AC Milan have not yet released their home shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Puma.

As ever, the kit is going to be black-and-red striped.

AC Milan away shirt 2022/23

AC Milan have not yet released their away shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Puma.

The shirt is set to be white.

AC Milan third shirt 2022/23

AC Milan have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Puma.

The shirt is set to be an olive green colour.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid home shirt 2022/23

Atletico Madrid have not yet released their home shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike.

As ever, the shirt is set to feature red and white stripes – this time with the stripes being wavy.

Atletico Madrid away shirt 2022/23

Atletico Madrid have not yet released their away shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike.

The shirt is set to be black with blue accents.

Atletico Madrid third shirt 2022/23

Atletico Madrid have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike.

The shirt will be cream with orange and crimson trim.

Barcelona

Barcelona home shirt 2022/23

Barcelona have not yet released their home shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike.

As ever, the shirt will be the traditional blaugrana colours of crimson and blue, this time featuring navy in the stripes.

Barcelona away shirt 2022/23

Barcelona have not yet released their away shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike.

This shirt will be gold.

Barcelona third shirt 2022/23

Barcelona have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike.

The shirt is set to be a light grey with a giant blue and red cross across the middle of the top.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Getty)

Bayern Munich's home shirt for the 2022/23 campaign is a traditional red and white – this time featuring horizontal stripes.

The Bavarians debuted the new top towards the end of their tenth straight Bundesliga-winning season.

Buy the shirt from Adidas.co.uk

Bayern Munich away shirt 2022/23

Bayern Munich have not yet released their away shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Adidas.

The shirt will be white with gold flourishes.

Bayern Munich third shirt 2022/23

Bayern Munich have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Adidas.

The shirt will be a dark grey colour.

Celtic

Celtic home shirt 2022/23

Celtic have not yet released their home shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Adidas.

As ever, the shirt will be green and white hooped.

Celtic away shirt 2022/23

Celtic have not yet released their away shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Adidas.

The shirt is set to feature black and green stripes.

Celtic third shirt 2022/23

Celtic have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Adidas.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Getty)

Borussia Dortmund's latest shirt is a throwback to the striped tops that BVB have worn over the years.

The club wore black and yellow stripes for the 2013 Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp – and Puma have introduced new numbers for this season that hark back to the 90s, too.

Buy the shirt from Sports Direct

Borussia Dortmund away shirt 2022/23

Borussia Dortmund have not yet released their away shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Puma.

As ever, the away shirt is set to be black – this time with a chequered pattern.

Borussia Dortmund Champions League shirt 2022/23

Borussia Dortmund have not yet released their Champions League shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Puma.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Inter

Inter Milan home shirt 2022/23

Inter Milan have not yet released their home shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike.

As ever, the top is going to feature blue and black stripes.

Inter Milan away shirt 2022/23

Inter Milan have not yet released their home shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike.

The shirt is going to be white and cyan.

Inter Milan third shirt 2022/23

Inter Milan have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike.

The shirt is going to be yellow, black and blue.

Juventus

Juventus home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Adidas)

Juventus' home shirt for the 2022/23 campaign is a traditional black and white, this time with small triangles.

The top is exclusively available via Juventus' official website right now – but drops on Adidas' site on May 27.

Preorder the shirt from Adidas.co.uk

Juventus away shirt 2022/23

Juventus have not yet released their away shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Adidas.

The shirt is set to be black and grey.

Juventus third shirt 2022/23

Juventus have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Adidas.

The shirt is set to be blue, white and red.

PSG

PSG home shirt 2022/23

PSG have not yet released their home shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike.

As ever, the shirt will be navy blue, with a white and red "Hechter" stripe returning.

PSG away shirt 2022/23

PSG have not yet released their away shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike's Jordan brand.

The shirt will be grey with a black stripe down in the centre.

PSG third shirt 2022/23

PSG have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike.

The shirt will be white and blue.

Rangers

Rangers home shirt 2022/23

Rangers have not yet released their home shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Castore.

The shirt will return to the regular badge and as ever, will be blue – with a subtle chequered pattern across the top.

Rangers away shirt 2022/23

Rangers have not yet released their away shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Castore.

The shirt will be black with blue pinstripes.

Rangers third shirt 2022/23

Rangers have not yet released their away shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Castore.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig home shirt 2022/23

RB Leipzig have not yet released their home shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike.

As ever, the shirt will be white and red.

RB Leipzig away shirt 2022/23

RB Leipzig have not yet released their away shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

RB Leipzig third shirt 2022/23

RB Leipzig have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Nike.

The shirt is set to be purple and pink.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Real Madrid)

Real Madrid's home shirt pays homage to the past, present and future, with a polo collar and the club badge emblazoned over the top in a subtle pattern.

The shirt brings back a purple shade for the Adi stripes, while black is used heavily for logos and flourishes.

Buy the shirt from Adidas.co.uk

Real Madrid away shirt 2022/23

Real Madrid have not yet released their away shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Adidas.

The shirt is set to be purple.

Real Madrid third shirt 2022/23

Real Madrid have not yet released their third shirt – but it is set to be manufactured by Adidas.

The shirt is set to be black and fluorescent yellow.