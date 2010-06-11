World Cup Breakfast

It's a late breakfast on the first day, but our daily newsletter should now be in your inbox.

Featured today

* Banned elephants

* Man U's new-boy profiled

* Why Thierry Henry mustn't play tonight

* The WAG of the day

* Your chance to win a massive telly

* Exclusive Hugo Sanchez interview

* The traditional "much, much more".

Enjoy an online Breakfast here and Sign up now if you haven't already done so

More World Cup stuff: Features * Lists * Interviews

FFT.com: Features * News * Interviews * Home

Interact: Twitter * Facebook * Forum