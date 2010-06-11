World Cup Breakfast
It's a late breakfast on the first day, but our daily newsletter should now be in your inbox.
Featured today
* Banned elephants
* Man U's new-boy profiled
* Why Thierry Henry mustn't play tonight
* The WAG of the day
* Your chance to win a massive telly
* Exclusive Hugo Sanchez interview
* The traditional "much, much more".
Enjoy an online Breakfast here and Sign up now if you haven't already done so
More World Cup stuff: Features * Lists * Interviews
FFT.com: Features * News * Interviews * Home
Interact: Twitter * Facebook * Forum
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.