Zlatan again centre of attention, but with a chance to prove creative capabilities

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is accustomed to being the centre of attention. Throughout his career, there has been a consistent pattern wherever he goes Ã¢ÂÂ his clubs depend upon him too much. At Ajax, Inter, Milan and now PSG (and also sometimes at Juventus) Ibrahimovic has dominated the side to a staggering extent, marginalising the other creative players.

The exception, of course, was at Barcelona Ã¢ÂÂ which means that the Swede will dominate the build-up to tonightÃ¢ÂÂs game even more than usual. This is not IbrahimovicÃ¢ÂÂs first meeting with Barca since his departure Ã¢ÂÂ he faced them with Milan last season, and since the departure of Pep Guardiola, there isnÃ¢ÂÂt the same personal rivalry to fire him up. However, as a player frequently accused of underperforming at this stage of the Champions League, Ibrahimovic will be desperate to make an impact against his former employers.

Oddly, in IbrahimovicÃ¢ÂÂs debut campaign at PSG, he plays a completely different role in Ligue 1 and the Champions League. In domestic football, he is essentially an old-school no.9, prowling the penalty box and waiting for service. ItÃ¢ÂÂs a slightly more refined role, of course, because of his all-round game Ã¢ÂÂ but 25 goals and six assists in 26 starts tells the story. Ibrahimovic has also attempted 128 shots this season, 24 more than any other player in the league Ã¢ÂÂ no wonder heÃ¢ÂÂs the top goalscorer in France.

In Europe, itÃ¢ÂÂs a completely different situation. HeÃ¢ÂÂs only scored two goals in seven starts Ã¢ÂÂ a record equal with the likes of Gary Hooper, Gervinho and his clubÃ¢ÂÂs two Brazilian centre-backs, Alex and Thiago Silva. His shooting in recent European matches has often been wayward:

But thatÃ¢ÂÂs because Ibrahimovic takes on a different role in Europe. As Carlo Ancelotti has tinkered with his formation and starting XI, IbrahimovicÃ¢ÂÂs precise instructions have changed. But in many matches, he becomes more of a link-up man than a goalscorer Ã¢ÂÂ not quite a false nine, but always moving towards the play to encourage midfield runners to get beyond him.

With a supporting cast featuring the likes of Ezequiel Lavezzi, Javier Pastore, Lucas Moura and Jeremy Menez (and previously Nene, who departed in the January transfer window) Ã¢ÂÂ all quick players that enjoy running with the ball Ã¢ÂÂ PSG are more of a counter-attacking side in the Champions League. This is largely because their continental opponents don't 'park the bus' as often as their domestic rivals.



Ibrahimovic becomes the chief creator. HeÃ¢ÂÂs recorded five assists in this seasonÃ¢ÂÂs competition Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other player Ã¢ÂÂ including four in PSGÃ¢ÂÂs 4-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb. Alex, Menez, Blaise Matuidi and Guillaume Hoarau all benefited from IbrahimovicÃ¢ÂÂs neat link-up play.

In Champions League football, he plays more passes (46 to 40.3) and has a higher pass completion rate (78% to 74.9%) than in Ligue 1. PSG will be pushed back into their own half by BarcelonaÃ¢ÂÂs ball retention tonight. Ã¢ÂÂWe may not have a lot of possession, but as soon as we get the ball I want my team to show character and inspiration to go forward and score,Ã¢ÂÂ said Ancelotti in his pre-match press conference. Ã¢ÂÂWe have defended very well so far this term and we've done well on the counter-attack. This is what we want to do tomorrow because we'll need it if we are to get a good result.Ã¢ÂÂ

ItÃ¢ÂÂs especially important PSG get runners forward in support of Ibrahimovic. As the away win in Valencia showed, he can be excellent at combining with Pastore and Lavezzi.

Ibrahimovic, of course, was sidelined at Barcelona because he appeared incompatible with their passing style and because Messi, in his new Ã¢ÂÂfalse nineÃ¢ÂÂ role, was being moved central. Tonight, Ibrahimovic has a chance to demonstrate that he is perfectly capable of being a central creative threat himself.

