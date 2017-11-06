ADO Den Haag score incredible team goal in 2-2 draw with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie
Aaron Meijers capped off a wonderful team move by volleying his finish straight into the top corner.
Dutch side Den Haag scored a brilliant equaliser after Nicolai Jorgensen had opened the scoring for Feyenoord at the Cars Jeans Stadion.
Just a minute before half-time, former Aston Villa midfielder Karim El Ahmadi scrambled his clearance into the path of Meijers.
Den Haag's No.8 laid the ball off and continued his run before Abdenasser El Khayati dinked it back to the 30-year-old to fire home past Brad Jones from close-range.
Teamwork at its finest. Yet despite ADO Den Haag taking the lead 10 minutes after half-time through Wilfried Kanon, El Ahmadi got the last laugh with a late Feyenoord leveller in the 86th minute.
