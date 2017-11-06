Watch: Marco Asensio fires in absolute rocket for Real Madrid against Las Palmas

Asensio scored what will surely be a goal-of-the-season contender against the Canary Islands outfit on Sunday evening, as Real Madrid returned to winning ways following consecutive defeats to Girona and Tottenham.

In the 56th minute, with Zinedine Zidane's side already 1-0 up inside the Bernabeu, Asensio unleashed a venomous drive on goal from 30 yards that flew into the top corner.

Madrid weren't done there, though, and got a third when Isco converted in the 74th minute.

You'll struggle to see a half-volley struck any sweeter than this...Marco Asensio, take a bow! November 6, 2017

Poor Cristiano Ronaldo's barren domestic form continued, however, meaning the Portuguese star has scored just once in seven La Liga games this season. Lionel Messi leads the La Liga goal charts with 12 goals after 11 matches played.

