10 footballers who tried different sports… with mixed results

Football isn’t the only sport the British took to South America only to be thrashed at every opportunity by those who adopted it. Polo is another such game, and Argentina has become the world capital of the sport with more 10-handicap players than any other nation in the world – which apparently means that they’re very good at it.

Former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta is a big fan and even owns his own team and horses: La Gloria play in purple and their coat of arms is very similar to Batigol’s beloved Fiorentina.