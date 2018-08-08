10 players who contradicted themselves with their transfer moves

Delph's performances were among the few bright spots in a season of struggle for Aston Villa in 2014/15, and he soon caught the eye of some big clubs. A summer switch to Manchester City seemed inevitable, right until the point that Delph rejected the move.

"I'm aware there has been intense media speculation surrounding my future in the last 24 hours and I want to set the record straight," he said in a club statement. "I'm not leaving. I'm staying at the club and I can't wait for the start of the season and captaining this great club."

Less than a week later, Delph performed a spectacular about-turn and joined City, to the absolute despair of Villans everywhere.