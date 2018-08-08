10 players who contradicted themselves with their transfer moves
Memories of goldfish...
Who says footballers are fickle? Well, a lot of people in fact – and for good reason. The following cases give credence to the idea that one-club icons like Steven Gerrard and Ryan Giggs are a dying breed being replaced by mercenaries with short-term memory issues.
Saying one thing and doing something entirely different is the theme here, proving you can never really trust anyone until the transfer window is safely shut for another few months...
Fabian Delph
Delph's performances were among the few bright spots in a season of struggle for Aston Villa in 2014/15, and he soon caught the eye of some big clubs. A summer switch to Manchester City seemed inevitable, right until the point that Delph rejected the move.
"I'm aware there has been intense media speculation surrounding my future in the last 24 hours and I want to set the record straight," he said in a club statement. "I'm not leaving. I'm staying at the club and I can't wait for the start of the season and captaining this great club."
Less than a week later, Delph performed a spectacular about-turn and joined City, to the absolute despair of Villans everywhere.
Alan Smith
Smith was in his prime at Leeds when he categorically stated that he would “never play for Manchester United”. But after his club’s relegation from the Premier League in 2004, the forward U-turned and sealed a deal with the Red Devils. In an interview with FourFourTwo years later, Smith conceded: "I was young, naive and never thought that a) Man United would ever want me, and b) Leeds would sell me. Look how silly I was. Arguably the greatest club manager ever wanted me. How could I turn that down?"
To his credit, Smith waived a substantial amount of money he was owed from the transfer. "The last thing I wanted was to see them go bankrupt," he recalled.
Samuel Eto'o
A furious Eto’o let rip with his feelings about Jose Mourinho in the wake of a controversial Champions League tie between Barcelona and Chelsea in 2005. "Never will I sign for a team trained by Mourinho," he raged. "He wrecked things completely with his behaviour surrounding the two games between our sides.”
The striker also said ahead of the game that he’d "rather sell groundnuts in my village than play for a pathetic team like Chelsea", while describing The Special One as “just a s***”.
His declaration was wide of the mark: Eto'o joined Mourinho’s Inter in 2009 – where he won a historic treble – before following him to Chelsea four years later. Ah.
Sol Campbell
Spurs skipper Campbell was linked with many clubs when his deal expired in 2001 – most surprisingly, rivals Arsenal. The defender allegedly insisted that he was staying at White Hart Lane when asked, and responded to the Gunners links by saying: "I think it would upset all the Spurs fans if I went to Arsenal, not that I am going to.”
But he switched north London allegiances for free that summer, confusing reporters who had no idea he had signed, but insists to this day that he never uttered the above words.
“Seriously, does anyone actually have a copy of that article? I’d love to see it,” a baffled Campbell told FFT later. Nevertheless, he has never been forgiven by Spurs fans.
Gael Clichy
The defender watched as Arsenal team-mates Kolo Toure and Emmanuel Adebayor joined Manchester City in 2009, prompting him to hit out at cash-hungry players making moves to the Etihad.
"I really believe that if you're a player who thinks only about money, then you could end up at Manchester City," he declared. "You have to think if you want to play for a big club and have your image, or if you want to play for a good club and earn big money. When you ask someone to move for something like £300,000 a week, it's just crazy."
Lo and behold, two years later Clichy packed his bags after agreeing a deal with the Citizens. A debut season title win proved him right, mind.
Thierry Henry
Rumours about Henry’s future in north London were escalating after Barcelona’s Champions League triumph against the Gunners in 2006, with the Camp Nou rumoured to be the Frenchman’s next destination. He wasn't having any of it, though.
"The club [Arsenal] have the same ambitions as me,” Henry said. “Regarding the recruitment in the summer, my confidence wasn't betrayed. I am at Arsenal for life. I will not go to Barcelona."
Only he did. Henry jumped ship after an injury-ravaged 2006/07 campaign and didn’t regret it – his three seasons in Catalonia produced two league titles and a Champions League trophy under Pep Guardiola.
Mats Hummels
It’s safe to say that Mario Gotze’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich in 2013 didn't impress his team-mate Mats Hummels.
"I don't understand Gotze’s decision and I've told him just that," said the defender. "Everybody at Dortmund was surprised. Everybody can see how good our team has become. I simply don't believe that there were any sporting reasons to leave BVB.”
Fast forward three years and Hummels was putting pen to paper on a £30m move to Bavaria, becoming the latest Dortmund star to make the switch after Gotze and Robert Lewandowski.
Samir Nasri
Nasri attempted to end speculation over his future in the days leading up to Arsenal’s League Cup final meeting with Birmingham in 2011. "One of the reasons I came to Arsenal was to win titles, and I’m not expecting to leave this club without one,” parped the Frenchman.
The Gunners were in the hunt for four trophies at the time, including the Champions League, but an infamous collapse was to follow. They were beaten by Birmingham in that final, suffered an FA Cup exit to Manchester United, European heartache against Barcelona, and a fourth-placed league finish was the best they could achieve after winning two of their final 11 matches.
That summer, Nasri joined Manchester City for £25m.
Neto
The Fiorentina goalkeeper’s deal was expiring in the summer of 2015, a fact that hadn't escaped the attention of clubs like Liverpool and the Viola’s fierce rivals Juventus. However, worried Florentines were put at ease by the Brazilian’s words at the end of 2014.
"I’d never go there,” he said. "My agent hasn’t said anything, but above all I wouldn’t go because that would be to betray the Viola fans.”
How quickly things can change. The net-minder’s moral stance turned out to be nothing but empty proclamations, as he joined the Old Lady in July 2015 to warm the bench as Gigi Buffon’s understudy. Neto made just 11 appearances for Juve before heading to Valencia in 2017.
Arturo Vidal
Vidal appeared to have everything he needed in Turin. The Chilean had become one of the world’s finest midfielders while helping the Old Lady to four successive league titles and their first Champions League final appearance since 2003. What could go wrong?
"The people in Turin love me, I am feeling very well here and my family is feeling right at home," he said. "Why should I have any desire to leave?"
Just four months later, Vidal requested to do just that, as Juve director general Giuseppe Marotta confirmed the midfielder’s desire to join German giants Bayern Munich.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.