The 10 worst English top-flight title defences EVER

Manchester City romped to the Premier League title last term, breaking the division's all-time points record by racking up an eye-popping 100 points from their 38 matches.

But things just aren't so easy for Pep Guardiola's side this season, as they trail Liverpool by seven points at the halfway mark and even sit behind Tottenham.

Things aren't going well after back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace and Leicester, then, but they can at least take comfort from the fact they won't be following this hapless bunch...