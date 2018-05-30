11 of football's most embarrassing excuses (featuring birds, Bentleys and bouncy balls)

On his way to catch a Yorkshire-bound flight for the start of Leeds’ pre-season in June 1997, Tomas Brolin’s car hit a bird, breaking his windscreen and leaving him too distraught to go any further.

Pictures of the damage – thought to be the work of an elk – surfaced in the Swedish press, while a fuming George Graham left Brolin out of the official team photo as punishment. “My guardian angels helped me," the playmaker said. "I am very lucky not to have been injured.”