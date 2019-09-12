15 big-name players Arsene Wenger 'almost' signed (but obviously didn't)

In a recent interview with beIN Sports, Arsene Wenger admitted he tried to sign Jadon Sancho before the winger swapped Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

The England international isn’t the only big-name player who supposedly came close to joining the Gunners, though. As this slideshow reveals, Wenger has been surprisingly open in admitting that several high-profile stars came close to moving to north London…