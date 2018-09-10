15 great international players who couldn't hack it in the Premier League

Altidore’s success with the USA is perhaps the most surprising thing about him. His spectacular failure in the Premier League is less of a surprise.

His first regrettable spell came on loan at Hull from Villarreal in 2009/10, when he scored one goal in 28 league games. As he was a teenager at the time he could perhaps be forgiven for that dry spell, and a £6.5m move to Sunderland from AZ in 2013 gave him another bite at the cherry.

However, he again netted just once, this time in 42 appearances for the Black Cats. This is the same man who has 41 goals in 110 caps for the States, making him the country’s third-highest scorer of all time.