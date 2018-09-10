15 great international players who couldn't hack it in the Premier League
National pride
Replicating international form in the world’s most competitive domestic league can prove a big challenge - even for some of the biggest stars in the game.
As FourFourTwo can illustrate, there's a long history of illustrious names who have become national heroes at home struggling to make an impact in the English top-flight...
Jozy Altidore
Altidore’s success with the USA is perhaps the most surprising thing about him. His spectacular failure in the Premier League is less of a surprise.
His first regrettable spell came on loan at Hull from Villarreal in 2009/10, when he scored one goal in 28 league games. As he was a teenager at the time he could perhaps be forgiven for that dry spell, and a £6.5m move to Sunderland from AZ in 2013 gave him another bite at the cherry.
However, he again netted just once, this time in 42 appearances for the Black Cats. This is the same man who has 41 goals in 110 caps for the States, making him the country’s third-highest scorer of all time.
Tomas Brolin
It's a shame that Brolin flopped so badly in England, as he was a brilliant player who excelled for Sweden and was one of the world’s best between 1990 and 1994.
Bursting onto the scene with a goal against Brazil at Italia ’90, he went on to score 27 goals in 47 caps for the Swedes and played a starring role at the 1994 World Cup where they reached the semi-finals.
Leeds signed Brolin for £4.5m in 1995, but he piled on weight and scored just four goals in 20 league games. Loan spells at FC Zurich and Parma followed before he was released. Palace swooped, but he couldn’t find the net once at Selhurst Park.
El Hadji-Diouf
Senegal’s heroics at the 2002 World Cup, where they went on a shock run to the quarter-finals and defeated holders France, led to several of their stars becoming sought-after properties on the transfer market. Striker Diouf – who scored 16 goals for his country during his career – had actually sealed a £10m move to Liverpool from Lens before the tournament, but he soon became a hugely unpopular figure at Anfield with supporters and team-mates alike.
The ill-disciplined attacker became more prolific for picking up cards than he was with goals – he totalled 19 bookings and two red cards with the Reds – and Jamie Carragher later wrote in his autobiography that the Senegalese "was last pick within a few weeks" during training games.
Radamel Falcao
Falcao has boasted a phenomenal scoring record throughout his career for both club and country, proving prolific in the top divisions of Argentina, Portugal, Spain and France, as well as being Colombia’s all-time top scorer with 31 goals.
But he couldn’t cut it in the Premier League over two separate loan spells, initially with Manchester United in 2014. El Tigre scored just four goals in 26 games at Old Trafford, but Chelsea took a punt on him the following season anyway, in the hope that he’d rediscover his touch. Unfortunately, his record at Stamford Bridge was even worse: Falcao managed just one goal in 10 league games.
Diego Forlan
Forlan retired from international football in 2015 as Uruguay’s second most-capped player of all time and their third-highest all-time scorer with 36 goals. Joint-top marksman at the 2010 World Cup, he also won the Golden Ball in South Africa.
Despite all of that, his spell at Manchester United was not impressive. Forlan joined from Argentina’s Independiente as a promising 22-year-old in 2002. In just over two-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, though, he managed just 10 goals – and his first top-flight strike didn’t come until his 24th appearance.
What makes his unsuccessful stint in England so surprising is that he scored regularly in every other country where he played: Argentina, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Japan, Uruguay and India. A case of arriving too early?
Roque Junior
World Cup winner Roque Junior played every minute of Brazil’s 2002 final victory over Germany, and signed for Leeds from Milan on a year-long loan in September 2003 having won the Champions League title just four months earlier.
The centre-back’s arrival was greeted warmly by the Leeds support, but his signing turned out to be disastrous. Junior was sent off on his debut against Birmingham, and Leeds then conceded a shocking 19 goals in his five Premier League outings.
After the Whites' relegation, their Brazilian loanee went back to Milan – and was quickly shipped out on loan again, this time to Siena.
Kleberson
Luiz Felipe Scolari dubbed Kleberson the driving force behind Brazil’s 2002 World Cup victory, after the industrious midfielder started every game for the Seleção from the quarter-finals onwards in South Korea and Japan.
Interest was rife after the tournament, and Kleberson pulled out of a move to Leeds before eventually making a £6.5m move to Old Trafford from Atletico Paranaense in August 2003.
Seen as a replacement for the disappointing Juan Sebastian Veron, the Brazilian proved to be an even bigger flop. Injured in just his second game for the club, he failed to make an impact after his recovery and made just 20 appearances over two seasons in Manchester.
Adrian Mutu
Mutu’s name won’t spark happy memories for Chelsea fans, since the Romanian forward proved to be an expensive mistake following his £15.8m move from Parma in 2002.
Tied as Romania’s all-time top scorer alongside the great Gheorghe Hagi, Mutu netted 35 goals for his country between 2000 and 2013. He turned out for the Tricolori at Euro 2000, where they defeated England en route to the quarter-finals, and Euro 2008.
But his time at Chelsea will only be remembered for a failed drugs test for cocaine use in September 2004, which led to the club dumping their expensive frontman before entering a long-running breach-of-contract saga. After a good start, 10 goals in 37 games for the Blues wasn’t exactly a return that justified the fuss.
Karel Poborsky
Slavia Prague’s long-locked winger was one of the stand-out stars for the Czech Republic as they finished as runners-up at Euro 96, scoring a sublime lob against Portugal in the quarter-finals and earning a place in the team of the tournament.
Poborsky’s eye-catching performances earned him a move to Old Trafford, but he struggled to overcome rising star David Beckham in the pecking order and started just 17 times for the club in a season-and-a-half there.
The winger racked up over a century of appearances for his country and went on to be the top assist provider at Euro 2004, but he could never recreate his national team form in a Red Devils shirt.
Sergei Rebrov
Only three players have scored more goals for Dynamo Kiev than Shevchenko – and one of them was the other half of the strike partnership that Sheva helped form.
Rebrov also performed excellently for Ukraine alongside the Milan great, scoring 15 goals in 75 appearances as the more prolific striker’s support man. Yet he was a complete flop for Tottenham and West Ham in the Premier League.
Rebrov arrived at White Hart Lane in 2000 for £11m, but he only scored 10 goals in 59 games over two seasons. He was loaned out to Fenerbahce during his time in north London and ultimately left the club on a free to sign for then-Championship West Ham (record: 27 league appearances, one goal).
Robinho
The Brazilian struggled to justify his mammoth £32.5m fee at Manchester City after arriving from Real Madrid in 2008, or replicate the form that helped him earn 100 caps, score 28 goals and appear at two World Cups for the Seleção.
He scored 14 goals in 41 Premier League games, all of which came in his first season in Manchester. He didn’t last a full second season, though, falling down the pecking order after injury and subsequently being loaned to Santos.
“I started well, but unfortunately there weren’t as many great names as there are these days,” the Brazilian lamented to FourFourTwo recently. “Manchester City are the only side I’ve left without winning a title.”
Bryan Ruiz
A Costa Rican icon with 112 caps and 24 international goals to his name, Ruiz is captain of his country and his performances have been impressive everywhere he’s played – well, apart from England.
He signed for Fulham in August 2011 and made 97 appearances for the Cottagers in the top flight, netting just 12 times before being loaned out to PSV. He was eventually sold to Sporting CP in July 2015.
Aged 33, he left Lisbon for Santos this summer but remains a key figure in the Costa Rica side that again made it to the World Cup this summer, where he captained his country and played every minute.
Andriy Shevchenko
Shevchenko is one of a handful of footballers who has truly earned the ‘legend’ tag. The Ukrainian icon is his country’s highest-scoring player of all time (48 goals) and earned the second-highest number of caps (111). He won the Champions League with Milan, and only one player has ever scored more than him for the Italian giants.
So what happened? The £31m Ballon d’Or winner bagged just nine times in the Premier League for Chelsea after moving to Stamford Bridge in 2006, before being loaned back to San Siro for the 2008/09 season.
Shevchenko retired in 2012 as one of European football’s greatest strikers, and his colossal failure in England will forever remain one of the Premier League’s – and indeed football’s – biggest mysteries.
Jon Dahl Tomasson
The 20-year-old Tomasson was a relative unknown when he arrived at Newcastle in 1997, but the former Heerenveen striker had made his Denmark debut four months earlier and was a promising prospect. He eventually realised that potential – but not while he was in the Premier League. He scored just three goals during his one season at St. James’ Park before being sold to Feyenoord.
Tomasson went on to make his mark in Italy with Milan – where he won the 2002/03 Champions League – in Germany with Stuttgart, and in Spain with Villarreal. He earned 112 international caps and scored 52 international goals, making him the joint top-scorer and third-most-capped player in Denmark’s history.
Juan Sebastian Veron
Veron arrived at Manchester United from Lazio for a British record £28m in 2001 as one of the world’s top midfielders, but his success dried up in England. The Argentina international spent two seasons at Old Trafford, scoring seven goals, but rarely looked like the player fans had anticipated.
Chelsea then took a chance on him for a cut-price £15m, but he was even less impressive at Stamford Bridge and played just seven Premier League games for the Blues before being farmed out to Inter and Estudiantes.
Remarkable, considering he dazzled in Serie A and earned 73 caps in a fine international career with Argentina.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.