16 of the funniest club badges in non-league football

Founded: 1930s

Division: Southern League Division One East

Stadium: Haywood Way

Nickname: The Moles

Aylesbury’s crest is both an ancient representation of the local area and also a bit weird. A swan chained by a crown is part of the town’s coat of arms and forms the flag of Buckinghamshire, going back to Anglo-Saxon times when the county was known for breeding swans for the king of England.

It's undoubtedly a great insight into the history of the area, but why they’re called the Moles and not the Swans is beyond us. There's even space for a Latin motto: Pro Bonus of Urbs translates as ‘For the good of the town’.