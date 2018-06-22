The 18 World Cup players with the most international goals

The race for the Golden Boot is hotting up, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Denis Cheryshev, Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Mile Jedinak, Artem Dzyuba and Diego Costa having all scored more than once after the first week of action in Russia.

But who are the most prolific World Cup players when you take their entire careers into account? In this slideshow, we pick out the 18 stars competing this summer who have scored the most international goals… (Totals correct at end of play, Thu 21 Jun. Your goalscorer's totals may go up, but probably not down.)