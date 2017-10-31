The 20 best moustaches in football

Try to ignore the ridiculously busy England kit, if that's even possible. Seaman was famous for his muzzy, although he did once tell FFT about a time he shaved it off.

"The best thing about it was that I was in Portugal," he explained in 2004. "I’d already been there for a week when I shaved it off so the rest of my face was bright red and I had this white strip where the ’tache used to be!"