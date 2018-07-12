The 20 biggest football stadiums in the world

An extra 12 seats makes the Guangdong Olympic Stadium larger than the Beijing National Stadium, but the former is so rarely used for football that it’s not worthy of inclusion here. The capital’s 80,000-seater arena – which is nicknamed the Bird’s Nest – was built for the 2008 Olympics and has, rather more bizarrely, hosted three Italian Super Cup matches in the years since.

Birmingham City have also played in the stadium, beating Beijing Guoan 1-0 during their tour of China in 2010, while Arsenal and Chelsea locked horns here in a 2017 friendly.