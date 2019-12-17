25 high-profile strikers who flopped miserably in the Premier League

Successful foreign imports have written Premier League history over the years. From Didier Drogba to Thierry Henry, Sergio Aguero to Ruud van Nistelrooy, English clubs have shown that doing your shopping overseas can be the path to success.

That’s not always true though, of course, and there have been some spectacular flops over the years. This lot, however, had everything on their CV to suggest that goals were a guarantee, only to choke under the spotlight…