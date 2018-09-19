The 30 best players in the world – according to FIFA 19
Let the games begin
The release of the FIFA rankings is one of the most debated moments of the season among chirpy football fans. Some will campaign for a higher score for their hometown heroes; others will complain at preferential treatment for some of the bigger names.
This season’s selection is no different, and here we run down the game’s top 30 rated players in order. Who’s been robbed?
30. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) - 88
Barça’s fleet-footed Brazilian squeezes into the top 30 ahead of Gareth Bale, Sergio Busquets and Paul Pogba.
The former Liverpool man’s superb abilities with the ball at his feet are partly responsible, giving him a 91 rating for dribbling, while he also gets high ratings for passing (86), shooting (81) and pace (81).
Make sure you keep him out of the rough and tumble of a game, though: the pocket-sized playmaker’s low physicality and defence ratings don't make him fit for battle.
29. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) - 88
Fresh from captaining France to World Cup glory, the Spurs No.1 is one of six goalkeepers to make it into the top 30.
The game’s developers have handed Lloris a rating of 88, with a superb 92 for reflexes. It’s not hard to spot his weakness, though: a 68 kicking rating might make gamers think twice about playing out from the back.
28. Marcelo (Real Madrid) – 88
Madrid’s all-action Brazilian wing-back is known for his attacking threat and he scores well across the board in this year’s game.
Dribbling (90), passing (83) and pace (82) are deemed to be the left-back’s best qualities, making him the best in the game in his position.
27. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 88
After an extraordinary debut season on Merseyside where the Egyptian took home the Premier League Golden Boot, he has shot up the FIFA rankings from an 83 to an 88.
The forward's lethal pace is his most potent weapon, rated at 92, while dazzling dribbling (89) and shooting (84) abilities will ensure he produces many a controller-throwing moment for opposition players.
26. Isco (Real Madrid) – 89
The first of the 89-rated players, Madrid's playmaker can dictate from the middle of the park thanks to his excellent technique. A 92 dribbling attribute encourages players to attempt mazy runs with the quick-stepping Spaniard, who has also been given 85 for passing and 81 for shooting.
Isco’s pace is just 71, though, and his physicality rating of 62 means he's susceptible to being shrugged off the ball.
25. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 89
The Barça net-minder will surely be gutted to finish just one rating point below his compatriot and Germany No.1 rival Manuel Neuer after a fine year with his Catalan club.
The 26-year-old has shown remarkable improvement in recent years and is a solid and dependable option in goal, boasting high ratings for handling, kicking, diving, positioning and particularly reflexes. Watch out for next year, Manuel.
24. David Silva (Man City) – 89
Pep Guardiola’s midfield maestro pulls the strings at the Etihad, and his highly technical style has seen him rewarded with 91 dribbling and 87 passing in this year’s game.
With pace of just 66 and a 60 physicality rating, the Spaniard is better positioned as the man dictating play – you don’t want to go route one with the silky Silva in your team.
23. Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich) – 89
Despite a forgettable World Cup defence from Germany, Hummels’ reliable form at Bayern Munich ensures he is yet again one of the best centre-back options in FIFA.
A defending rating of 90 is superb, but what sets him apart are strong scores for passing (76) and dribbling (73) which can help you comfortably build from the back with the experienced stopper at the heart of your defence.
22. Edinson Cavani (PSG) – 89
The Uruguayan goal machine has regularly given Ligue 1 defenders nightmares since making the move to France, and at the age of 31 he shows no signs of slowing down.
He’s the man you want at the end of your flowing moves, with a score of 87 for shooting, but the former Napoli marksman also boasts excellent physicality and dribbling.
21. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - 89
A certain Cristiano Ronaldo has been gaining all the attention in Turin this summer, but Juve’s Argentine superstar will be quietly confident that this can be his year.
The Old Lady No.10 possesses all the attributes needed to become one of the best in the world. Dribbling is his strongest ability with a rating of 91, but his pace, shooting and passing scores go no lower than 84.
Just don’t ask the 24-year-old to help out at the back – his defending is judged to be worth just 28.
20. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – 89
The Argentina international is by now a club legend at the Etihad Stadium and his consistently lethal form in front of goal has seen him rewarded with a place in the top 20.
Dribbling and shooting are both 89 for the City star, who still possesses 84 pace despite having now hit the 30-year milestone. He also comes with a high/medium work rate and four-star ratings for his weaker foot and skill moves – Aguero is the complete package up front.
19. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) – 89
Juve’s grizzled veteran continues to put in performances that make him one of the world’s best centre-backs.
The 6ft 2in’ stopper is one of the best options available at the back – as demonstrated with a defensive rating of 91 – while he also provides a strong physical presence (82) that allows him to outmuscle opponents in the box.
18. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) – 89
Another member of the French World Cup-winning squad, Atleti were delighted to see Griezmann commit his future in Madrid this summer.
The tricksy forward provides an all-round threat with high ratings for pace (86), shooting (86) and dribbling (88), while his ability to line up out wide or through the middle makes him a useful asset.
17. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 89
Fresh from collecting the World Cup Golden Boot in Russia, the Spurs dangerman’s overall rating has gone up by three points since last year’s game after another phenomenal season.
With 90 shooting, Kane is one of the game’s deadliest players in front of goal, while a high work rate and good marks for dribbling (81) and physicality (83) make him almost impossible to stop around the box.
16. N‘Golo Kante (Chelsea) – 89
It’s often said that Kante does the work of two players in midfield, and the tireless Frenchman has propelled himself into the discussion as one of the world's finest central midfielders in recent seasons.
The Chelsea star is a great all-rounder, with ratings in the 80s for pace, dribbling, defence and physicality, and a 77 passing grade.
His one weakness is his ability in front of goal: the game’s developers give him a shooting rating of just 66. Can't do it all, N'Golo.
15. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) – 90
It says a lot about the current quality of goalkeepers across Europe’s top teams that four of FIFA 19’s top 15 players line up between the sticks.
Oblak has been one of the very best in recent seasons, helping Atleti achieve some extraordinary defensive records, and aged just 25 he is sure to get even better.
The Slovenia international’s best attribute is his handling (92), but he also boasts excellent reflexes (89), positioning (88) and diving (86).
14. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 90
Courtois eventually secured the Madrid move he was after this summer and the Belgian will be a big miss for Chelsea, having developed into one of the game’s most reliable keepers at Stamford Bridge.
Superb reflexes (88), diving (87), positioning (87) and above all handling (91) characterise the 6ft 6in net-minder’s game.
13. Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid) – 90
A long-serving rock at the heart of Diego Simeone’s imperious defensive unit, the Uruguayan veteran remains one of the best defenders in the game.
An old-school centre-back, Godin thrives in the physical battles (84) but knows how to time a challenge – as his defensive rating of 89 shows. Just don’t get him caught in a foot race, as a pace rating of 68 might leave him chasing the coat tails of nippy strikers.
12. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) – 90
The third goalie to be given a rating of 90, Bayern Munich and Germany’s renowned sweeper-keeper continues to be one of the best in the business despite missing almost all of last season with injury.
He sits on top of the ratings charts for vital skills like diving (91) and kicking (91), with the latter skill making him essentially an 11th outfield player due to his comfort with the ball at his feet.
The German also gets an 88 rating for handling, reflexes and positioning, as well as a four-star weaker foot score. Imperious.
11. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 90
The Pole’s devastating consistency in front of goal ensures that he is constantly one of the best options available to those in need of a reliable marksman in the game.
Bayern’s star striker has an 89 shooting rating as well as 85 for dribbling and 82 for physicality, making him the ultimate all-round threat in the box.
10. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – 90
Madrid’s German maestro is the complete midfielder, capable of doing almost anything on a football pitch.
His technical ratings are impressive, with 89 for passing and 82 for shooting and dribbling, but equally a 74 defence rating isn’t to be sniffed at, and a five-star weak foot rating ensures his distribution will never let you down.
9. David de Gea (Manchester United) – 91
The best goalkeeper in the game, United’s Spanish saviour edges out the rest with incomparable reflexes (94) and diving (90) that make him incredibly tough to beat.
He’s also capable of playing it out expertly (with a score of 87 for kicking), while 85 handling and 88 positioning leave no weaknesses in his armoury.
This is the player to get when it comes to laying down the foundations of your Ultimate Team.
8. Luis Suarez (Barcelona) – 91
A torment for opposition defenders, Barcelona’s lethal marksman combines pinpoint accuracy in front of goal (90 shooting) with superb touch and control (87 dribbling).
On top of that, an 85 physical rating means he won’t be barged off the ball easily by brutish defenders, and the Uruguayan is no slouch either with a pace score of 80.
7. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) – 91
The best defender in the game, Ramos is a born winner and has been at the centre of Real Madrid’s run to three consecutive Champions League titles.
There isn’t much missing from the Spain international’s game: a 91 defending rating, combined with an 84 physical score, make him a tough obstacle to get past. On top of that, Ramos’s ratings for pace (75), dribbling (72) and passing (71) are comparable to a decent midfielder, while his aerial expertise could come in handy from attacking set pieces.
6. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – 91
Thriving under Maurizio Sarri so far this season, Chelsea’s brilliant Belgian can be used to devastating effect in a number of roles.
His dribbling rating of 94 is one of the best in the game, while 91 pace will see him spring past full-backs before teeing up team-mates with 86 passing. Well, that or finishing chances off himself – his shooting rating of 82 is none too shabby.
5. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 91
Edging in front of his compatriot is Manchester City’s elegant midfielder who inspired Pep Guardiola’s side to the Premier League title last season. De Bruyne's passing rating of 92 is one of the best in the game, while he is capable of unleashing devastating efforts from range with 86 shooting.
Alternatively, you can use him to simply run through opposition defences thanks to an 87 dribbling rating. Yes please.
4. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – 91
Fresh from winning the World Cup Golden Ball, the Croatia star just misses out on a podium place in the FIFA 19 rankings.
Madrid’s playmaker is capable of almost anything on the ball, as demonstrated by his spectacularly high dribbling (91) and passing (90) ratings. The ultimate string-pulling midfielder in this year’s game.
3. Neymar (PSG) – 92
Want some flair in your team? Look no further. Neymar plays the game with joy, and he’s a must-have for tricksters out there thanks to his five-star skill moves.
The PSG star’s effectiveness goes way beyond showboating, though, with a devastating 95 rating for dribbling – not to mention pace to burn with a score of 92 in that category.
2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – 94
Finishing second will never be satisfying to one of the greatest players ever to pull on a pair of football boots, but Messi does at least have the same overall rating as cover star Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 19.
A dribbling score of 96 is befitting of his legendary close control, while goals will come easy thanks to a 91 shooting ability. Pace and passing are also high scorers, with both getting 88 ratings.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 94
If you’re going to put him on the cover, you’d better put him at number one. Ronaldo shocked the football world with his move to Juventus this summer, and those behind FIFA 19 believe the Old Lady have got their hands on the world’s best player.
He can do almost anything. He can burn defenders with 90 pace, leave them on the ground with 90 dribbling or render them redundant with 93 shooting.
For those who like to showboat, CR7 also packs five-star skill moves. Get ready to pull out the step-overs…
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.