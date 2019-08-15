30 players who were constantly linked with a Premier League move... but never came

Now that the Premier League window is closed, the rumour mill can grind to a halt until January at least. Maybe? Just this once? Hmmm. Every summer we hear seemingly endless speculation about who will be signing who – and often, it's the same names popping up time and again.

Some of the links feel lazy in their familiarity, but that doesn't stop tabloid hacks from peddling them anyway. Others were genuinely close to rocking up in England – multiple times – but sadly never made it...