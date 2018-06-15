9 bold predictions we're making for World Cup 2018

As far as World Cup preparations go, sacking your manager on the eve of the tournament doesn’t quite make for the best. But Julen Lopetegui is a goner, and Spain will kick off in Russia with Fernando Hierro in charge.

There is still so much to like about this team, though, and their squad is brimming with quality options. Spain can control games like few other sides, with their midfield so jam-packed with gifted technicians that Cesc Fabregas didn’t even make the final 23. David de Gea is the world’s best goalkeeper and a back four of Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba isn’t bad either.