Battle for the European Golden Boot: who's winning?

We’re halfway through the European football season and league tables aren’t the only rankings beginning to take shape. The coveted European Golden Boot has been dominated by the Ronaldo-Messi axis over the last decade, with the Argentine currently aiming to be named as Europe’s most prolific marksman for a third consecutive season.

Is he on track? Bear in mind as we run through the current top 10 that each league is assigned a difficulty factor between one and two by UEFA that determines players’ points. For example, the ‘big five’ leagues are assigned a factor of two that means each goal counts for two points, while tied players are separated by their game-to-goal ratio...