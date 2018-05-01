Can you name the Premier League-winning loanees?

Loan deals are generally wannabes gaining first-team experience, has-beens getting some minutes in the legs or never-will-bes freeing up space for shiny new signings.

Rarely are loan moves an opportunity for the player to ‘trade up’, notwithstanding that six-month stint at Real Madrid for Julien Faubert. But some loanees have won the Premier League: can you name them? In each case, we'll give you some clues by setting the context for their glorious triumph on borrowed time.