Who are the Golden Boy Award winners since 2003 – and what happened to them?

Van der Vaart was a two-time Eredivisie champion before turning 22, having collected winner’s medals in 2002 and 2004. A preciously talented midfielder, the Dutchman struck 14 league goals in 2001/02 and another 18 the following campaign, but injuries soon took their toll and he stunned many in his homeland – Johan Cruyff among them – by moving to Hamburg in 2005.

Three years later Van der Vaart was turning out for Real Madrid, but his two seasons in the Spanish capital yielded no trophies and he moved on to Tottenham in 2010. The Dutchman was popular at White Hart Lane and stayed for two years before re-joining Hamburg, and retired last November after a spell in Denmark with Esbjerg... to begin his professional darts career. Yes, really.