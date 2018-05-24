How many of English football's first 20 foreign managers do you remember?

As things stand, there looks set to be just five British managers in charge of Premier League clubs at the start of next season: Mark Hughes, Eddie Howe, Sean Dyche, Roy Hodgson and Neil Warnock.

Foreign coaches may be commonplace these days, but they were once a novelty on these shores. In this slideshow, we remember the first 20 overseas-born bosses (defined as outside the British Isles) to grace the English top flight or manage the England national team...