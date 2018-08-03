Ranked! The 10 Championship players we’re most excited to see this season

The permanent appointment of club legend Darren Moore after a successful caretaker stint lifted the mood around The Hawthorns at the end of last season – even if avoiding relegation was a miracle too far.

West Brom’s rookie manager is keen to give youth a chance, and the clever passing and impressive work-rate of Field should shine through. The 20-year-old midfielder scored his first Premier League goal last season in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle, and he should be able to display more of his craft in a team pushing for promotion.