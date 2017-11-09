Ranked! The 12 greatest England vs Germany moments of all time

OK, we admit it: Germany don't take this rivalry as seriously as England do - they have a much richer historical beef with the Dutch, and as rivalries go, England's one World Cup final appearance doesn't really compare with Germany's eight. There have, nonetheless, been some terrific games between the two countries down the years - and the head-to-head record is closer than you think.

Indeed, the Three Lions have won 13, drawn three and lost 15 of their games against die Mannschaft. In this slideshow, we take a look at the 12 most memorable matches the pair have contested.