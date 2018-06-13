Ranked! The 21 most shocking World Cup moments EVER

The Battle of Santiago between Chile and Italy in 1962 would almost certainly have been abandoned as a violent farce if it was played today, so comparing it to modern games is a bit of a futile exercise. But the 2006 last-16 clash between Portugal and Holland featured a similar amount of spice.

Mark van Bommel kicked things off with a second-minute booking – the first of 16 yellows dished out during the game between two sides battling to face England in the quarters. Four players – Costinha, Deco, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Khalid Boulahrouz - were sent off, and it was a miracle that others didn’t join them, with Luis Figo somehow getting away with headbutting Van Bommel.