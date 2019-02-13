Ranked! Every Champions League last-16 team by their chances of winning it

Schalke are on the wrong end of the most one-sided looking encounter in the first knockout stage. It’s hard to see them getting through two legs against Manchester City and, to make matters worse, they aren’t looking likely to find their way back into the Champions League next season given their domestic travails.

At least they managed to sign teenage wide man Rabbi Matondo from the Citizens in January to help them out, as well as Jeffrey Bruma on loan.

Schalke’s home ground, the Veltins-Arena, will host an electric atmosphere in the first leg. Maybe, just maybe, they could edge out City at home and protect their advantage over at the Etihad – but we wouldn’t bet on it.