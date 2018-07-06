Ranked! Every England player based on their displays at the 2018 World Cup

Former Aston Villa man Delph brings a versatility to the squad with his ability to cover multiple positions. Pep Guardiola has turned him into an excellent full back at Manchester City but he still sits more comfortably in the centre of midfield – which is why he hasn’t seen as much playing time as he would have liked.

He has seen minutes, playing the whole of the game against Belgium and appearing as a second-half substitute against Panama, but he’s nowhere close to dislodging Jordan Henderson and having returned home to England to be with his wife for the birth of their third child before flying back for the quarter-final, it’s unlikely that he will get the nod for the Sweden match either.