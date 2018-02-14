Ranked! Every Liverpool manager of the Premier League era from worst to best

Compared to many of their Premier League rivals, Liverpool have been a bastion of managerial stability in the modern era. But as the dust continues to gather in the trophy cabinet, there's a lingering sense that the club have struggled to find the right man for the job.

Seven permanent managers have come and gone since Sky Sports invented football in 1992, and with Jurgen Klopp now settled in his role, the hope at Anfield is that he’ll go on to restore the Reds to their former glory.

But where does Klopp rank among Liverpool’s managers since the Premier League began? In this slideshow we rank all eight, from worst to best.