How does Harry Kane compare to every Golden Boot winner since 1966?

The breakout star of the 2014 World Cup, James scored in Colombia's first match against Greece to help his country to a comfortable 3-0 victory in Belo Horizonte. He then netted the opening goal in a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in Brasilia, before striking once more against Japan as Los Cafeteros secured top spot in Group B.

The playmaker scored both goals in the last-16 2-0 defeat of Uruguay, including one of the most sensational strikes in World Cup history with a stunning chest-and-volley. James struck again against Brazil in the last eight, but it wasn't enough to prevent Colombia losing 2-1.