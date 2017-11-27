Real Madrid's Galacticos: Where are they now?

They were the Team of All Talents: a Real Madrid side stuffed with more famous names than a Hollywood charity gala. They brought goals, glamour and glitz to the game, even if they didn’t bag quite as many trophies as such a stellar collection might have expected.

It’s now more than a decade since the man behind the Galacticos project, club president Florentino Perez, was removed from power. But what happened next to the players in this footballing drama?