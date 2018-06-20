Revealed! The 10 best-selling World Cup kits

The 2018 World Cup may have officially begun with Russia’s 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia last Thursday, but for many the tournament in effect got under way when all 32 nations released their home and away jerseys. It’s been a mixed bag in terms of design, but which shirts have been the most popular? Here's a shocker at the start: Nigeria didn't make it.

Using figures supplied by Criteo from 15 of the UK’s biggest sports and fashion retailers, we reveal the 10 best-selling World Cup kits…