Revealed! The 10 best-selling World Cup kits
By Greg Lea
The 2018 World Cup may have officially begun with Russia’s 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia last Thursday, but for many the tournament in effect got under way when all 32 nations released their home and away jerseys. It’s been a mixed bag in terms of design, but which shirts have been the most popular? Here's a shocker at the start: Nigeria didn't make it.
Using figures supplied by Criteo from 15 of the UK’s biggest sports and fashion retailers, we reveal the 10 best-selling World Cup kits…
10. Japan (1.56%)
Japan have become part of the World Cup furniture in the last couple of decades, qualifying for every edition since France ’98. Their kit has always proven popular in the UK, and they’ve again performed well in the sales figures with a place in the top 10.
Adidas’ design this time around pays homage to the country’s samurai, with the white strips on the home jersey supposed to resemble the armour worn by the Japanese medieval military.
9. Portugal (2.1%)
Cristiano Ronaldo delivered the outstanding individual performance of the World Cup so far with his stunning hat-trick in the 3-3 draw with Spain, and the Real Madrid star’s standing in the game will doubtlessly have aided the Portuguese effort when it comes to UK shirt sales.
Success at the European Championship two years ago will also have helped, as will Nike’s pleasing design: they nailed Portugal’s shade of red and the gold metallic trim also looks fantastic.
8. Belgium (2.15%)
This current Belgium side have been compared to England’s teams of 2006 and 2010: an extremely talented group of players who haven’t yet been able to find the formula to prevent them being less than the sum of their parts.
Another similarity is a heavy Premier League presence, with England-based Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku all members of their first-choice XI. Such familiarity will have helped the Red Devils sell shirts in the UK in the build-up to this World Cup.
7. Colombia (2.87%)
Colombia were the hipster’s choice before the 2014 World Cup, and they did their image no harm whatsoever with a thrilling run to the quarter-finals. James Rodriguez was also the breakout star and standout performer in Brazil, earning himself and his country a host of new admirers.
Colombia built on those positives by releasing one of the best kits on display in Russia, a glorious remake of the shirt they wore at Italia ’90. We’re therefore not at all surprised to learn their jerseys have done well commercially in the UK.
6. France (3.03%)
Of the top four pre-tournament favourites, France were the only side to emerge victorious in their opening game, narrowly overcoming Australia 2-1. Their kit, meanwhile, has been one of the most successful in the UK, with just over 3% of all jerseys sold belonging to Les Bleus.
Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are some of the most exciting attacking players at the tournament, while Paul Pogba is one of the most marketable footballers around. Those factors, as well as France’s overall place in the global pecking order, can only have helped with shirt sales.
5. Spain (3.69%)
Spain’s away kit may look white and orange, but Adidas insist the colours are actually halo blue and red. Their home jersey is much more in keeping with the traditions of La Furia Roja (‘The Red Fury’), serving as a throwback to the top they wore at the 1994 tournament in the United States.
UK-based customers have been sufficiently persuaded by the designs to part with their cash, with Spain sneaking into the top five for World Cup shirt sales. Expect a few more to be snapped up if Fernando Hierro’s men go all the way to the trophy.
4. Brazil (4.63%)
Brazil haven’t always worn the yellow strip with which they’re now so synonymous. Having previously donned an all-white uniform, the Selecao changed their colours after the disastrous defeat by Uruguay on home soil at the 1950 World Cup.
Most football fans alive today will only remember Brazil in yellow, however, and theirs is arguably the most recognisable jersey in the world game. Their 2018 iteration has proven popular in the UK, accounting for 4.63% of overall kit sales.
3. Argentina (6.85%)
Argentina’s stuttering 1-1 draw with Iceland has left fans of both the Albiceleste and Lionel Messi fearing the worst. Reaching the semi-finals seems like a pipe dream for Jorge Sampaoli’s side at present, but the Argentines can at least content themselves with a top-three finish in UK shirt sales.
The iconic blue and white stripes evoke memories of 1978 and 1986, the years in which Argentina were crowned world champions. Messi’s individual popularity is probably another key reason behind the kit’s success.
2. Germany (10.07%)
England may consider Germany among their biggest rivals on the international stage, but that hasn’t stopped the World Cup holders’ kit flying off the shelves. Over a tenth of all shirts sold have belonged to die Mannschaft, an impressive figure which may partly be explained by the country’s recent success.
The biggest factor, though, is surely the jersey’s design. Germany’s 2018 offering is one of the best at the tournament, combining retro (it’s based on their strip from 1990) with modern to produce a real beauty.
1. England (55.08%)
England’s World Cup kit was always going to be the most popular in the UK (although we’re not sure how much Scotland contributed to their overall figure), but it’s perhaps a little surprising that the Three Lions account for only 55% of all sales.
England kicked off their campaign in Russia with a 2-1 victory over Tunisia on Monday, when they were decked out in their red away jersey. The classic white home shirt has proved much more popular with the punters, though, accounting for 73% of England’s overall sales.
