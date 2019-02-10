Gianluigi Buffon News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: January 28, 1978
Instagram: @gianluigibuffon
Club(s): Parma, Juventus, Paris St Germain, Juventus
Country: Italy
Signing fee: Free

Won the Coppa Italia, UEFA Cup and Italian Super Cup with Parma before joining Juventus for £32.6million - then the world-record fee for a goalkeeper - in July 2001. Along his road to making more than 1,000 professional career appearances, he won nine Serie A titles and countless domestic cups. Nine years into his record-breaking 176-cap journey with Italy, he tasted World Cup glory in Germany in 2006.

