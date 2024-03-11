‘No excuses’ Kieran Trippier reflects on his mistake-ridden December and admits he has no clue why he couldn’t put a foot right

As one of Newcastle United’s most talented and experienced players, when Kieran Trippier’s form inexplicably nose-dived over a series of games in December it left supporters and pundits baffled.

But no-one was more confused than the player himself. Trippier told reporters at the North East Football Writers’ Association Awards, one of whom admitted to marking one of his December performances three out of ten: “I ain't got any excuses for you.”

Trippier’s problems coincide with the team’s poor form. Having beaten Arsenal 1-0 at St. James’ Park, they traveled to Everton and were fifth in the Premier League. Chasing a win at 0-0 with 11 minutes remaining, the Newcastle and England right-back was caught in possession by Dwight McNeil on the halfway line with the winger striding forward to make it 1-0. Seven minutes later, Trippier made a carbon copy error that led to a second, and decisive, goal by Abdulaye Doucoure.

“That was madness,” admitted Trippier, recalling the night at Goodison Park. “I think the first one when Dwight Neil took the ball, I thought I had more time than I actually did. I thought I was having an OK game until that point – that's how quickly football changes.”

Three days later Newcastle lost by a three-goal margin at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Two first-half goals came down Trippier’s side of the pitch, with his former team-mate Son Heung-Min giving him a particularly tough game.

A yellow card at Tottenham ruled Trippier out of Newcastle’s next league game at home to Fulham which they won 3-0, but in between he played in their final Champions League group game vs AC Milan which they lost, dumping them out of Europe entirely.

A League Cup quarter-final followed the Fulham game with Trippier back in the side, and Newcastle leading for three-quarters of the game until a loose header from Trippier back to his goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in injury time allowed Mykhailo Mudryk to equalise.

“The amount of times I've headed the ball back to the keeper,” lamented the full-back. “But the worst thing about it is, as he crossed the ball, I couldn't see where the ball was because Fabby [Fabian Schar] was in front of me – I'm not blaming Fabby, by the way. Then it just skidded across the floor and I tried to just glance it back. It's just that split second when you want to head it back, then you want to make another decision. Before you know it Mudryk’s on my tail and he's lightning. If it was anybody else, I don't think they would have got it.”

Sadly for Trippier he then went on to miss his penalty in the shootout that followed and Chelsea progressed. Of his pen, Trippier rues: “Honestly, in training it’s always me and Wils who stick them in the corner. I’ve got no excuses to throw at you. I take it on the chin.”

Trippier’s performances stabilised, but Newcastle’s results didn’t. Losing to Luton, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Manchester City left them 10th in the league. A win away against bitter rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup was a welcome relief. As was the mini winter break that followed a close 3-2 loss at home to Manchester City.

“The break came at the right time. That gave me time to reflect and analyse why I was making those mistakes. I just needed to go back to basics. Sometimes you just make a mistake, then you want to try even harder. Then, because you're trying to survive, you make another mistake, and it's not me.”

It’s epitomised what has been a tough season for the England full-back with Newcastle, who look highly unlikely to re-qualify for the Champions League again this campaign and face a battle for the Europa League spots.

“We've had the taste of it. We've got the squad to compete in the Champions League. The frustrating thing this season is we've not had that squad together. I think the season would have been different. Look at the Villa game right at the start of the season, and then mid November we was down to the bare bones, but the lads deserve huge credit. They've stepped up, and hopefully we're back in the Champions League. But we've got to finish the season strong.”

