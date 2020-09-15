In life anything is possible - Pitso still hopeful of Hlatshwayo signing

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has seemingly revealed that Masadawana are not out of the race for Bafana Bafana defender Thulani Hlatshwayo despite the strong rumours linking him to Orlando Pirates.

Pirates' interest in Hlatshwayo is one of the worst kept secrets in the league, with the Soweto giants having tried to prize him away from Wits at the start of last year.

However, after the sale of Bidvest Wits' status sale earlier this year the Bafana captain is on the search for a new home.

Despite the strong links to Pirates, Mosimane still believes his team has the chance to secure the services of the 30-year-old centre-back.

"I don't know if Thulani Hlatshwayo is a Mamelodi Sundowns player. You know, in life anything is possible, and you know me for long, I don't know," said Mosimane.

"As far as I'm concerned, as we speak now, no [Hlatshwayo has not signed for Sundowns]. All I know from rumours and what, is that Tyson is at Pirates. Unless you guys know something else. For me, as the coach, he's not at Sundowns."

The defender has refused to speak about his future as of yet as he looks to weigh up his options before signing on the dotted line.