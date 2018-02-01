Jordi Alba News and Features
Date of birth: March 21, 1989
Instagram: @jordialbaoficial
Club(s): Cornella, Valencia, Gimnastic (loan), Barcelona
Country: Spain
Signing fee: £12.1 million
Was released by Barcelona as a youth player for being too small before playing for Cornella and Valencia. Returned to the Nou Camp in 2012 and has won 14 major honours, including five La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey four times and the Champions League in 2015. Helped Spain win Euro 2012, being named in the Team of the Tournament, and also featured in the World Cup in 2014 and 2018.
Latest about Jordi Alba
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Barcelona and Spain defender Jordi Alba
