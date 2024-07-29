Lionel Messi could make Barcelona return in future, with Inter Miami official refusing to rule anything out

Lionel Messi could make an emotional return to the Nou Camp amid speculation that Inter Miami will face Barcelona in a friendly to mark the stadium's reopening.

Barca's greatest player and all-time record goalscorer left the club under difficult circumstances in 2021 as financial restrictions prevented him from signing a new deal.

After spending two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi joined Inter Miami, sparking global interest in the project and MLS as a whole.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal for Barcelona against Eibar (Image credit: Getty Images)

They have continued to grow in stature since then, recruiting three of Messi's former Barcelona teammates - Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez.

This has led to speculation that Inter Miami could be chosen as Barca's opponents when they play their first game back at the Nou Camp.

Barca spent last season playing at the city's Olympic Stadium while renovation work was carried out on their iconic home ground, which should reopen by the end of the year.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi celebrate together

Mundo Deportivo asked Xavier Asensi, formerly of Barcelona and now Inter Miami's Chief Business Officer, about the possibility of a game being staged between the two clubs.

"It's a matter of timing," he said. "The 2022 match was part of the tour that we were able to prepare. Since we played in the Leagues Cup, we don't have the visibility of the possibility of playing a friendly. In January or December we can't know if it will fit into the calendar."

Asensi then refused to rule out the prospect of Inter Miami facing Barcelona at the Nou Camp to mark its reopening: "It depends on when it is... Let's talk about it."

