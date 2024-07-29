Lionel Messi could make Barcelona return in future, with Inter Miami official refusing to rule anything out

Inter Miami's Chief Business Officer Xavier Asensi addresses rumours of a potential friendly with Barca to mark the reopening of the Nou Camp

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Inter Miami (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi could make an emotional return to the Nou Camp amid speculation that Inter Miami will face Barcelona in a friendly to mark the stadium's reopening.

Barca's greatest player and all-time record goalscorer left the club under difficult circumstances in 2021 as financial restrictions prevented him from signing a new deal.

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.