Lionel Messi set to be reunited with Andres Iniesta at Inter Miami: report

Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta could be reunited together at Inter Miami, after the Spanish midfielder confirmed he was leaving Japanese side Vissel Kobe this week.

Iniesta has spent the past five years in the J.League, but ended his time with Vissel Kobe following a 1-1 draw with Consadole Sapporo last Saturday. While they're challenging for the title, Iniesta has suffered injury problems in the past 12 months which has factored his decision to leave.

"The last few months have been a really tough period both for me and those close to me," Iniesta told Vissel Kobe fans at the club's Misaki Park Stadium.

"I have the desire to retire and close my career while playing on the pitch, and I'm taking my next step in accordance with that emotion."

According to Catalan radio station RAC1, that next step could be for him to join Inter Miami and link up again with Lionel Messi and former Barcelona manager Gerardo Martino.

Iniesta and Messi spent nearly 15 years together at Camp Nou in one of the most dominant club sides ever, winning countless La Liga titles, three Champions League trophies and many more pieces of silverware, too.

The report suggests the MLS side has already offered the 39-year-old a contract, though they face competition from Saudi Arabia to acquire his services.

Co-owned by David Beckham, Inter Miami are also reportedly considering signing Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba, who all started Barcelona's 2015 Champions League final win against Juventus. All three are out of contract and seeking their next club.

Messi shocked the world when he announced he would be leaving PSG for Inter Miami at the beginning of June, and the Florida-based outfit could be about to field a star-studded line up if any of the aforementioned deals go through.

