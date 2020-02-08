Marseille News and Features

Name: Marseille

Founded: 1899

Home ground: The Orange Velodrome

League Titles: 10

Instagram: @olympiquedemarseille

Marseille are France's most successful club, holding the record for top-flight titles (10) and standing alone as the only French team to have lifted the European Cup. The continental triumph came in 1992-93 when Raymond Goethals' men defeated AC Milan 1-0 in Munich. That side was captained by Didier Deschamps – he also won Ligue 1 twice as a player with the club and in 2009-10 they claimed the trophy with Deschamps as manager.