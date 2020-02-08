Marseille News and Features

Trending

Name: Marseille

Founded: 1899

Home ground: The Orange Velodrome

League Titles: 10

Instagram: @olympiquedemarseille

Marseille are France's most successful club, holding the record for top-flight titles (10) and standing alone as the only French team to have lifted the European Cup. The continental triumph came in 1992-93 when Raymond Goethals' men defeated AC Milan 1-0 in Munich. That side was captained by Didier Deschamps – he also won Ligue 1 twice as a player with the club and in 2009-10 they claimed the trophy with Deschamps as manager.

Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League final

What would Paris Saint-Germain winning the Champions League mean for France?

By Mark White

French football has been tainted by corruption, scandal and political unrest for decades - but don’t bet that the country will unite around a common enemy this Sunday

England v Russia – UEFA Euro 2016 – Group B – Stade Velodrome

Ligue 1 opener postponed due to coronavirus cases in Marseille camp

By PA Staff

David Beckham

Quiz! Can you name the club to have won the Champions League every year since 1956?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz We're giving you the years - just click on the side that you think won the Champions League that season

The best new 2020/21 kits from around Europe

By FourFourTwo Staff

NEW KITS Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are among the sides to have revealed new shirts so far

Lionel Messi

Quiz! Can you name WhoScored's top 50 players of the season in Europe?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz It's been a long old season - but this half-century of stars have defined it

Cisse Liverpool

Djibril Cissé on his Liverpool exit: “I didn’t want to go… I wish I’d been given time”

By FourFourTwo Staff

NEW ISSUE Djibril Cissé has told FourFourTwo that he didn’t want to leave Liverpool in 2006 and hoped for more time to prove his worth.

Benjamin Mendy News and Features

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Manchester City and France defender Benjamin Mendy

Former France boss Michel Hidalgo dies at the age of 87

By FourFourTwo Staff

France

Marseille slip up as Amiens hold them to draw

By FourFourTwo Staff

French Ligue 1

Juventus open door for Inter after shock defeat at Verona

By FourFourTwo Staff

Atalanta

