Marseille News and Features
Name: Marseille
Founded: 1899
Home ground: The Orange Velodrome
League Titles: 10
Instagram: @olympiquedemarseille
Marseille are France's most successful club, holding the record for top-flight titles (10) and standing alone as the only French team to have lifted the European Cup. The continental triumph came in 1992-93 when Raymond Goethals' men defeated AC Milan 1-0 in Munich. That side was captained by Didier Deschamps – he also won Ligue 1 twice as a player with the club and in 2009-10 they claimed the trophy with Deschamps as manager.
Latest about Marseille
